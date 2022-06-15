Jun 15, 2022 / 08:20PM GMT

Lindsay Sara Golub - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello, and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Lindsay Golub. I work on the healthcare services team at Goldman Sachs. We're very pleased to have Alignment here with us today. We have John Kao from Alignment, the CEO and Founder. Thank you for being here.



John E. Kao - Alignment Healthcare, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystGreat. So just to get started right away. I think I want to start talking about the provider strategy. You have a unique model when it comes to contracting with providers. How do you leverage this as a competitive advantage? And have you seen more appetite from providers in terms of the type of pressure they're willing to take on into your markets?- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorYes, I think t