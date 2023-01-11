Jan 11, 2023 / 10:15PM GMT

Lisa Christine Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Healthcare Technology & Distribution Equity Research and Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon. My name is Lisa Gill, and I'm the health care services analyst with JPMorgan. It is with great pleasure this afternoon that we have with us Alignment Health. Presenting for Alignment Health is John Kao, CEO. Also with us this afternoon is CFO, Thomas Freeman. After John does his presentation, he will join Thomas and I for a quick Q&A session. With that, John?



John E. Kao - Alignment Healthcare, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon. My name is John Kao, the Founder and CEO of Alignment Healthcare. This is our inaugural in-person presentation. So I'm going to take a couple of minutes and give you a little bit of an introduction of the company.



For those of you, there are a lot of familiar faces that I see out there, you're going to see a few additional utilization and medical management levels of detail, I think you'll find interesting. An