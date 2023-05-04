Q1 2023 Alignment Healthcare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alignment Healthcare First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, CEO, John Kao. Please go ahead.



John E. Kao - Alignment Healthcare, Inc. - Founder, President, CEO & Director



Hello, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter earnings conference call. We are pleased to announce a strong start to the year, delivering consistent operating performance and beating all of our key performance indicators. For the first quarter 2023, our total revenue of $439.2 million represented 27% growth year-over-year. We ended the quarter with health plan membership of 109,700 members, growing 16.5% year-over-year.



Adjusted gross profit was $45.4 million, producing an MBR of 89.7%. Meanwhile, our adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.2 million. Our MBR and profitability outperformance resulted from significant efforts by our Care Anywhere team and continued improvemen