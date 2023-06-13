Jun 13, 2023 / 06:20PM GMT

Nathan Allen Rich - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Well, good morning, everyone. I'm Nathan Rich, I cover the [medicine] space here at Goldman. Very happy to have Alignment Healthcare here. To my right, John Kao, CEO; and Thomas Freeman, CFO. Thank you so much for joining us.



John E. Kao - Alignment Healthcare, Inc. - Founder, President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Dave, for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystAwesome. Maybe we start with what's been topical, just with the bids submitted last week. A lot of focus on what the market might do next year, just given the tougher rate environment across most of the space. How do you -- how are you guys kind of viewing market growth for next year? And when it came to putting your bids in, how did you kind of prioritize or what did you prioritize in terms of as you thought about your competitive positioning?- Alignme