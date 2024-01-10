Jan 10, 2024 / 10:25PM GMT

Lisa Gill JP Morgan Securities LLC-Analyst



Good afternoon. My name is Lisa Gill, and I'm head of healthcare services with JP Morgan. It is with great pleasure this afternoon that I introduce Alignment Health. With us this afternoon, we have John Kao who is the CEO, who will do the presentation, and then John will join myself and Thomas Freeman, CFO, for the Q&A portion.



With that, let me turn it over to John.



John Kao - Alignment Healthcare Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Lisa. We've got good news to share. We've got really good news to share. Before I share, I want to say something. We love Medicare Advantage. It's probably not something that you've been hearing all week, but we actually really, really like it. And we think that if you provide high quality with great outcomes at a fair price, you ought to be positioned to win in the marketplace. And that's what's happened with us.



So I'm going to get right to the outcomes I think you might be interested in. We had an AEP of 155,500 ending members for January 1. I