Q3 2019 Alimera Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jules Abraham - CORE IR - Director of Public Relations



Thank you, Chuck. Good morning and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me from Alimera's leadership teams today are Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer;