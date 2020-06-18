Jun 18, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Alimera Sciences Annual Meeting. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Rick Eiswirth. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.
Richard S. Eiswirth - Alimera Sciences, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Good morning. And welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Alimera Sciences, Inc. It is now 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will please come to order.
Although we will formally introduce later in the meeting the 3 proposals being considered and voted on today, the polls are now open. You do not need to vote if you have already sent in your proxy card unless you wish to change your votes. If you wish to change your vote, please follow the instructions on your screen.
My name is Rick Eiswirth. And as President and Chief Executive Officer, I will preside over this meeting. I am also a member of the Board of Directors. And I would like to introduce our other directors who are present through our virtual meeting: Br
Alimera Sciences Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 18, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...