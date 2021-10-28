Q3 2021 Alimera Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good morning, and welcome to the Alimera Sciences Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately 1 hour after the end of the call through January 28, 2022.



I would now like to turn over the call to Mr. Scott Gordon of CORE IR, the company's Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead, sir.



Scott Gordon - CORE IR - Co-Founder, President & Editor-In-Chief



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me from Alimera's leadership team are Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Jones, Chief Financial Officer. During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address Alimera's expectations for future perfor