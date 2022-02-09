Feb 09, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

I'd now like to turn the floor over to today's host, Rick Eiswirth, President and CEO of Alimera Sciences.



Richard S. Eiswirth - Alimera Sciences, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thank you very much, and thank you all for joining me today. As our opening slide sits here today, the focus for Alimera is retina disease. We think there's a unique opportunity here to build a special company based on built around retina specialists and their patients. I think there's unique opportunity there because, frankly, no one else is doing it. There's only about 10 or 11 products that have ever been approved for the retina. And most of those products are a single product in a much bigger company that is focused outside the eye. And so that retina specialist doesn't get the focus of the company.



To give you an example, sort of the standard of care in retina disease is Re