Mar 12, 2019 / 12:40PM GMT
Chris Shibutani - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Good morning, let's get underway. My name is Chris Shibutani, I'm a member of the Cowen biotech equity research team. Very pleased, as always, to have Alkermes join us. I think when we think about the phrase unmet needs, tends to be a little bit trite and overused, and we think about, sort of, the scope and the complexity of some of the problems that are truly societal health and global unmet needs, it's rare companies that, I think, think mind capabilities and frankly, some courage and grit to tackle some of these problems. It takes a lot of effort, navigating complex paths and the willingness to be resilient. And in particular for investors now, I think that there's an interesting opportunity to recognize what the durability of some of these needs are, what the franchise value is of a company like Alkermes as they take on some of these challenges when we think about addiction, mental illness and even oncology in terms of expanding their capabilities.
Here to provide us with an update, Richard Pops, CEO.
Alkermes Plc at Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript
