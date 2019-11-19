Alkermes Plc at Stifel Healthcare Conference Transcript

Nov 19, 2019 / 06:15PM GMT

Nathaniel Tower - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate



All right. I think we're good to go. So I'm Nate Tower. I'm a member of the Stifel Research team on Paul Matteis' Biotech team. I'm happy to be joined by Blair Jackson, who's SVP of Corporate Planning for Alkermes. And I think we'll just have a 0.5 hour chat about the business. And I was hoping maybe we could just start it off. For those who are newer to the story, maybe you can give a brief overview of where the company has been, where it is today and where it's going?



Blair C. Jackson - Alkermes plc - SVP of Corporate Planning



Great. Well, thanks for having me today. I'm really happy to be talking about Alkermes. It's been an exciting year. 2019, there's been just a lot of changes fundamentally in the company.



We've really built a strong commercial organization on the back of a really interesting portfolio of CNS products. So we have a product called VIVITROL for the treatment of addiction, specifically opioid dependence and alcohol dependence. And it's a prod