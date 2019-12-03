Alkermes Plc at Evercore HealthCONx Conference Transcript

Dec 03, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Senior Analyst of Equity Research



Okay. Well, listen, thank you for being here, Richard. Good to have you to kick this conference off. I know there's a lot to discuss in a fairly limited amount of time.



Questions and Answers:

- Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Senior Analyst of Equity ResearchBut maybe just to start off, what's on the top of your mind now heading into 2020, given there's been a lot of announcements and it's been fairly eventful at Alkermes [recently]?- Alkermes plc - Chairman & CEOWell, first of all, thanks for having us, and good morning, Umer. Uncharacteristically for myself, the thing is, top of mind for me is actually stock price because we've been doing this, building this company for a number of years and are quite optimistic about all the elements that are in place. And when the stock has been so weak over the past year, we've rea