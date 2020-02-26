Feb 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Marc Harold Goodman - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Neuroscience & Senior Research Analyst
Good morning, everybody. Day 2 of our conference. Thank you very much for joining us again. I'm Marc Goodman, one of the biopharma analysts.
And this morning, we're going to kick it up with Alkermes. So we have Blair Jackson, who leads corporate planning, and has been in various roles with the company since 1999, I looked up, wow. Holy cow.
Blair C. Jackson - Alkermes plc - SVP of Corporate Planning
Been a while, yes.
Marc Harold Goodman - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Neuroscience & Senior Research Analyst
And Iain Brown, SVP of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, who's been with the company since 2003, which is actually a pretty long time as well. So 2 people who've seen a lot of change at this company, certainly.
So maybe, Iain, do you want to start and just kind of kick us off with how we're thinking about -- let's talk about some of the products. Let's start with VIVITRO
Alkermes Plc at Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Feb 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...