Mar 02, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Chris Shibutani - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Let's get underway. Good afternoon. My name is Chris Shibutani, I'm a member of the Cowen biotech equity research team. We are very pleased once again to have Alkermes join us for our 40th annual conference.
I think it's very clear that there are certain pursuits, in particular, addiction, CNS disease, psychiatric disease, immuno-oncology, where all of us recognize the incredible difficulty that's associated with this, whether it's science, whether it's even just trying to understand what is the definition of success. There's no simple LDL cholesterol number that they're trying to hit. There are objectives. They're constantly being in pursuit. They're constantly changing as we learn more and requires a degree of adaptability. In order to be able to manage a business with that, it takes some discipline and some strategy. This is a year where the stock is attractively valued at a point where the company is redefining their strategy as they're continually defining and redefining what the endpoints and the go
Alkermes Plc at Cowen HealthCare Conference Transcript
Mar 02, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...