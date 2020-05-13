May 13, 2020 / 01:40PM GMT

Jason Matthew Gerberry - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research



Good day, everybody. My name is Jason Gerberry. I cover specialty pharma and biotech at Bank of America. I am pleased to be introducing our next company presenter, Alkermes, and CEO, Richard Pops. Alkermes is -- we all know Alkermes as a neuroscience-focused company although the company has some interesting developments in its pipeline in the oncology space. The company recently provided its first quarter update and some of the implications around the COVID-19 pandemic. So maybe Richard, I don't know -- to start, I don't know if you have any prepared remarks or if you want to provide any color just on sort of the 1Q update and how COVID-19 is impacting your business, and then we can jump into more specific questions from there.



Richard F. Pops - Alkermes plc - Chairman & CEO



Yes. I'll make a couple of remarks, Jason. First, I'll say good morning, and I hope you and the folks in your firm are well. It is a remarkable time. And we were just saying before we got on the call