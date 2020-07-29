Q2 2020 Alkermes Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Sandra Coombs - Alkermes plc - Co-Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to the Alkermes plc conference call to discuss our financial results and business update for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. With me today are Richard Pops, our CEO; Jim Frates, our CFO; and Todd Nichols, our Chief Commercial Officer. During the Q&A section, we'll also be joined by Iain Brown, our SVP of Finance.



Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of alkermes.com to find our press release and related financial tables, including a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures that we'll discuss today. We believe the non-GAAP financial results, in conjunction with the GAAP results, are useful in understanding the o