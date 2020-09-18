Sep 18, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to the Alkermes plc conference call and webcast to discuss new clinical data and updates from our ongoing ARTISTRY-1 clinical trial of ALKS 4230, our investigational agent in oncology. These data are being presented as a mini oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2020 Virtual Meeting.



Please note that during today's call, we will reference slides that are available on the webcast. If you have not done so already, please go to the Investors section of our website, alkermes.com, to access the webcast player. A PDF of the slides will be made available on our website following the conclusion of this call.



During this presentation, we will be making forward