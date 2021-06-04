Jun 04, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Alkermes Conference Call. My name is Paul, and I will be the operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I'll now turn the call over to Sandra Coombs, Vice -- Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Sandy, you may begin.



Sandra Coombs - Alkermes plc - Co-Head of IR



Thank you, and welcome to the Alkermes plc conference call and webcast to discuss new clinical data and updates from our ongoing ARTISTRY development program for nemvaleukin alfa, our investigational agent in oncology. These data are being presented as poster presentations at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.



Please note that during today's call, we will reference slides that are available on the webcast. If you have not already done so, please go to the Investors section of our website, alkermes.com, to access the webcast player. A PDF of the slides will be made available on our website, following the conclusion of this call.



During this presentation,