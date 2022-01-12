Jan 12, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Cory William Kasimov - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Biotechnology Analyst



All right. Good morning from the 40th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Cory Kasimov. I'm the senior large-cap biotech analyst, and it's my pleasure to introduce Alkermes and Chairman and CEO, Richard Pops.



Please note that following the presentation, we will move right into Q&A, where you can send in your questions via the conference portal, and I'll do my best to work them into the conversation.



So with that, Rich, thanks as always for joining us today, and let me turn things over to you for the latest on Alkermes.



Richard F. Pops - Alkermes plc - Chairman & CEO



Great. Thanks, Cory. It's great to see you and not see everybody else at this moment. But I understand the slides are going to work is that you'll drive them from the audience. So I'm going to give you a sense of where we are in the presentation as we go.



This presentation was designed to give you a sense of how significantly and deliberately, we've evolve