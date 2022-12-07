Dec 07, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Daniel Lundquist -



Good morning, everybody. I'm Dan Lundquist, BofA's health care specialist, and I'm pleased to be kicking off the inaugural biotech conference today. I'm standing in for Jason Gerberry, who cannot be here this morning. It's my pleasure to introduce Richard Pops, the CEO of Alkermes as our first speaker today. For the audience, feel free to use the chat box to submit any potential questions you may have.



With that, I'll hand it over to Richard for any introductory remarks, and then we'll jump right into Q&A. Richard?



Richard F. Pops - Alkermes plc - Chairman & CEO



Morning, Dan, good to see you. And good morning, everybody. I'm glad to kick this off for you all.



So I guess I'll just say a couple of things. If you haven't been paying attention to what's happening in Alkermes, you probably should start. It's an exciting time for the company because the maturation of a couple of