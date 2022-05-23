May 23, 2022 / 07:50PM GMT

Scott Dworshak -



Thank you everyone. I'm Scott Dworshak, I'm a Managing Director in our Technology Investment Banking practices at J.P. Morgan. Thank you everyone for joining our fireside chat today with Alkami.



Alkami is a leading cloud-based digital banking software provider for financial institutions in the United States. Alkami helps clients transform through retail in business banking, digital account opening, loan origination and multi-payment fraud prevention solutions.



Today, I'm pleased to be joined by the Alkami leadership team. We have here Alex Shootman, CEO; and Bryan Hill, CFO. Alex and Bryan, thank you for joining us today for our fireside chat.



Alex P. Shootman - Alkami Technology, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good to be here.



Questions and Answers:

Alex, can you tell us what attracted you to Alkami when you joined in November.- Alkami Technology, Inc. - CEO & DirectorIt really was 3 things. First of all, there's