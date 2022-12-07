Dec 07, 2022 / 08:10PM GMT
Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Okay. Well, good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Day 1 of the Barclays TMT Conference. My name is Saket Kalia. I cover SMID Cap software here at Barclays. Very happy to have with us the team from Alkami. We've got Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer; as well as Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer.
We've got about 30 minutes here together. Maybe we can take just the first 20 or 25 minutes for some fireside chat here with the team. But I'd love to make this interactive. So if you have any questions, just pop up your hand and get a mic going around and would love to take any questions here from the audience.
So with maybe all of that as a framework, Alex, Bryan, thanks so much for being with us here today.
Alex P. Shootman - Alkami Technology, Inc. - CEO & Director
Thanks for having us.
W. Bryan Hill - Alkami Technology, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer
Thanks for having us.
