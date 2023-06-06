Jun 06, 2023 / 09:20PM GMT

Bob Napoli - William Blair & Company, L.L.C. - Moderator



Let's get started. Thank you. Welcome, everyone. My name is Bob Napoli, I'm the analyst at William Blair that covers Alkami.



Alkami is a cloud-based digital banking platform, helps credit unions and banks embrace digital transformation. I have known this company almost literally since its founding, so it's been awesome to see. We have with us today, the CEO, Alex Shootman; and CFO, Bryan Hill.



Alex joined as CEO about two years ago. Previously, he was CEO of Workfront, an Adobe company. Several other leadership positions over the last few decades.



Bryan was previously CFO at RealPage, and I think you've been at this conference with RealPage in the past.



Bryan Hill - Alkami Technology, Inc. - CFO



Several years.



Bob Napoli - William Blair & Company, L.L.C. - Moderator



Several years, yeah. But Alex is going to go through a presentation, and thank you.



Alex Shootman - Alkami Technology, Inc. - CEO, Di