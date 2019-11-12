Q3 2019 American Public Education Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the American Public Education Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chris Symanoskie, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Christopher L. Symanoskie - American Public Education, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator. Good evening, and welcome to American Public Education's discussion of financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019. Materials that accompany today's conference call are available in the Events & Presentations section of our website and are included as an exhibit to our current report on Form 8-K furnished with the SEC earlier today.



Please note that statements made in this conference call and in the accompanying presentation materials regarding American Public Education or its subsidiaries that are not historical