Oct 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the APEI Special Event Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chris Symanoskie, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Christopher L. Symanoskie - American Public Education, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to American Public Education's conference call to discuss the proposed acquisition of Rasmussen University. Materials that accompany today's conference call are available in the Events & Presentations section of our website.



Please note that statements made in this conference call and in the accompanying materials regarding American Public Education and its subsidiaries or Rasmussen University that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Americ