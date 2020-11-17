Nov 17, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Agora Inc. 3Q 2020 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Ms. Fionna Chen. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Fionna Chen - Agora, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, operator. Good evening, and good morning, everyone. My name is Fionna. I am the Investor Relations Director at Agora. Thank you for joining Agora's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Jingbo Wang, CFO.
Our earnings results press release and a slide deck can be found on our IR website at investor.agora.io. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in our earnings press release.
During this call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and other future events and trends, including guidance. These statements are only predictions that are based on what we believe tod
Q3 2020 Agora Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 17, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...