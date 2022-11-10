Applied Digital Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Wes Cummins - Applied Blockchain, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of Applied Blockchain, Inc. My name is Wes Cummins, and I am the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Blockchain, and I will be chairing this meeting. I want to thank all of you who have joined us today. I now call the meeting to order.



We are excited to be hosting our first annual meeting of stockholders in a virtual-only format, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our stockholders. We have established clear processes that we believe provide all stockholders the same rights and opportunities to participate in this meeting as they would in an in-person meeting.



We also have procedures around submitting and responding to stockholder questions. And please note that a replay of this meeting will be available on our virtual annual meeting website. If we experience technical issues such as loss of audio or webcast connection, we ask that the stockholders stand by and allow us time to try to resolve the issue and resume the me