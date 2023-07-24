Q4 2023 Applied Digital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Applied Digital's Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call. Applied Digital issued its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2023, in a press release, a copy of which will be furnished in a report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



Joining us on today's call are Applied Digital's Chairman and CEO, Wes Cummins; and CFO, David Rench.



Alex Kovtun -



some statements we're making today may be considered forward-looking statements