Sep 09, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
So for all important disclosures, everyone can please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.
All right. So with that, happy to have with me on the stage: Cedric FranÃ§ois, CEO; Tim Sullivan, CFO; and Adam Townsend, CCO, from Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Welcome.
So before getting into kind of program-specific Q&A, how about we just take a couple of minutes to level set and you can talk about Apellis, the C3-focused platform and then we can go from there?
Cedric Francois - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director
Thank you so much. And thank you for inviting us for this conference again. So Apellis is a company that is focused on the complement pathways, very ancient parts of our immune system and specifically on complement factor C3, which sits centrally in that cascade and allows you to modulate all of the effects, the downstream effects of complement
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference Transcript
Sep 09, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...