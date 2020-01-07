Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Jan 07, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Apellis Pharmaceuticals, PEGASUS Top line Phase III Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Tracy Vineis, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Apellis.



Tracy Vineis - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - VP of Corporate Affairs



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss the top line results from the PEGASUS pivotal Phase III study, evaluating Pegcetacoplan or APL-2 in adults with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria or PNH. For those participating via conference call, we have made the slides available via webcast. A replay of this call will also be available on our website after the call. Before we begin, I would like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially.



I encourage you to consult the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings for ad