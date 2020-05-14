May 14, 2020 / 12:20PM GMT

Lut Ming Cheng - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Associate



Good morning. I'm Brian Cheng. I'm the associate on (inaudible) Mid-Cap Biotech team here at Bank of America. Thanks for joining us at the fireside chat this morning with



Joining from Apellis this morning is CEO, Cedric Francois; CFO, Tim Sullivan; and CCO, Adam Townsend. Good morning, guys.



Cedric Francois - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Hi, Brian. Thank you for having us.



Lut Ming Cheng - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Associate



So before we get to questions about your indications, Cedric, why don't you go ahead and briefly highlight your company's achievement so far and the upcoming catalyst for the investor this year?



Cedric Francois - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Thank you so much, Brian. So for those on the call that don't know our company well, we are a biotech com