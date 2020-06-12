Jun 12, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Apellis Pharmaceuticals PEGASUS Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Tracy Vineis, Vice President of Communications at Apellis.



Tracy Vineis - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - VP of Corporate Affairs



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss the detailed results from the PEGASUS pivotal study, evaluating pegcetacoplan or APL-2 in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH, which were presented virtually today in an oral session at the 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association. For those participating via conference call, we have made the slides available via webcast.



Before we begin, I would like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to consult the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings for add