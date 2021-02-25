Feb 25, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Valerie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Apellis Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Fiscal Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and a replay will available at apellis.com. I would now like to turn the call over to Tracy Vineis, Vice President of Communications at Apellis.
Tracy Vineis - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - VP of Corporate Affairs
Thank you, Valerie. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Apellis' fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. With me on the call are Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Cedric Francois; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Federico Grossi; Chief Commercial Officer, Adam Townsend; and Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Sullivan.
Before we begin, I would like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may
Q4 2020 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 25, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
