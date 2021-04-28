Q1 2021 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Sara, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Apellis Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available at apellis.com.



I would now like to turn the call over to Tracy Vineis, Vice President of Communications at Apellis.



Tracy Vineis - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - VP of Corporate Affairs



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss Apellis' first quarter 2021 financial results. With me on the call are Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Cedric Francois; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Federico Grossi; Chief Commercial Officer, Adam Townsend; and Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Sullivan.



Before we begin, I would like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to