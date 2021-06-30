Jun 30, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Cedric Francois - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



All right. Hello? Hello? Okay. How does it feel to be at a live event? Feels good to me. All right. Well, welcome, everyone, to Apellis' R&D Day. It's an incredible joy to have you all with us here in person and the people following on the web.



Before we get started, I think it is worth kind of taking a step back to the year 2017 in November when we went public. That makes us, I guess, 4 years old as a public company, which makes us like senior citizens in the IPO world of today.



And -- but looking at that moment in 2017 after -- just after we had gone public, and we sat down and determined that it would be our singular mission to become the world's heavyweight champions of complement. And that wasn't because we were being arrogant, because we understand how complement is complicated, but we did that because we have such a desire to explore what complement can do in a broad range of indications across all of these therapeutic areas. Because this ancient part of our immune system is just so invo