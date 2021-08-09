Q2 2021 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss Apellis' second quarter 2021 financial results. With me on the call are Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Cedric Francois; Chief Commercial Officer, Adam Townsend; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Federico Grossi; and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Sullivan.



Before we begin, I would like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to consult the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings for additional detail.