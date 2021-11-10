Nov 10, 2021 / 09:20PM GMT

Tiago Felipe Fauth - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Perfect. Welcome, everyone, to the 30th Annual Healthcare Conference for CrÃ©dit Suisse. I'm Tiago Fauth, here. I'm a biotech analyst here at CrÃ©dit Suisse. We're joined today by Apellis. We have Tim and we have David from the company, and we're going to have a fireside chat.



So if you guys want to try to ask in a few questions, you can send them my way, I'll try to work those in. The e-mail is Tiago -- T-I-A-G-O F-A-U-T-H @credit-suisse.com, and we can get started.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - Research AnalystSo as usual, we can start bigger picture. Updates. Huge year for you guys. I'm sure you're tired of telling the story. You just had your earnings call, but if you can give us a brief introduction, kind of the key catalysts that you had in 2021 and the outlook going forward. And then we'll take it from there.