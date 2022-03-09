Mar 09, 2022 / 05:50PM GMT

Phil Nadeau - Cowen and Company, LLC - Analyst



Good afternoon and welcome to Cowen and Company's 42nd Annual Health Care Conference, hopefully its last virtual edition. I'm Phil Nadeau, one of the biotech analysts here at Cowen. It's my pleasure to moderate a fireside chat with Apellis Pharmaceuticals today. We have Tim Sullivan and Cedric Francois sharing a screen. We're really happy to have you guys with us today. And Adam Townsend, Chief Commercial Officer, is also here, apparently in a different room.



Thanks so much for joining us, guys. Really appreciate it. We know these are exciting times for Apellis with one launch going in now and an FDA filing coming up shortly.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC - AnalystSo, Cedric, maybe I'll hand it to you. Can you give us a brief state of the company overview, biggest strengths, biggest challenges, what needs to happen to drive outperformance over the next year or two?- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Presi