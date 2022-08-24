Aug 24, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Apellis Pharmaceuticals 24-month Phase III DERBY and OAKS Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Meredith Kaya, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance at Apellis.
Meredith Kaya - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SVP, IR & Strategic Finance
Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss 24-month data from the DERBY and OAKS Phase III studies evaluating pegcetacoplan in patients with geographic atrophy or GA. For those participating via conference call, we have made the slides available via webcast. A replay of this call will also be available on our website following the call.
Before we begin, I would like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to consult the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings for addi
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Corporate Call Transcript
Aug 24, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...