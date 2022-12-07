Dec 07, 2022 / 02:40PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the program over to your host, Tazeen Ahmad.



Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Okay. Great. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us again at our Bank of America Virtual Biotech Conference. Our next presenting company is Apellis. And we have several members from the management team here with me on this webcast for the next 30 minutes or so. I think everybody knows Cedric and Tim, but I also wanted to also introduce David Acheson, who handles a lot of the commercial responsibilities at the company.



David, welcome. Thanks for joining us. As well as our standard bearer Cedric and Tim. So we only have 30 minutes today. So I figure we should just probably go straight into Q&A.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research AnalystSo Cedric, you have this pretty uneventful boring application for GA underwa