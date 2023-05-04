Q1 2023 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2023 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Meredith Kaya. Please go ahead.



Meredith Kaya - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SVP, IR & Strategic Finance



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss Apellis' first quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call are Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Cedric Francois; Chief Commercial Officer, Adam Townsend; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Caroline Baumal; and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Sullivan.



Before we begin, I'd like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to consult the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings for additional detail.



Now I'll