Q2 2023 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Meredith Kaya - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SVP, IR & Strategic Finance



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, we reported our second quarter 2023 financial results. We will be happy to take questions from you on these results in the Q&A session. However, we will be focusing our prepared remarks today on SYFOVRE, including feedback from the recent ASRS Annual Meeting and an update on our comprehensive review of the rare safety events. With me on the call are Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Cedric Francois; Chief Commercial Officer, Adam Townsend; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Caroline Baumal; and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Sullivan.



Before we begin, let me point out that we will be making forward-l