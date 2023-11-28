Nov 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Senior Analyst of Equity Research



Okay. Excellent. Well, listen, Tim, why don't you kick it off? We'll jump right in. I think we have Jazz coming up in about 15 minutes, but jump right in.



Timothy E. Sullivan - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Sure. Sure.



Questions and Answers:

- Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Senior Analyst of Equity ResearchSo let's start with the latest update. Where are we right now in commercial launch and in the debates of the day?- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO & TreasurerSure. So in the third quarter, we announced that we had $75 million in revenue of SYFOVRE, we had $24 million in revenue with EMPAVELI. So the launch is underway. And as you probably all saw or most of you saw from our third quarter earnings, we had a nice rebound in our revenue and our v