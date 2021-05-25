May 25, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Navin Cyriac Jacob - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst of Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Large Cap Pharmaceutic



My name is Navin Jacob, I cover SMID cap biotech and pharma here at UBS. Happy to have with me for our next session of Applied Therapeutics CEO Shoshana Shendelman; as well as CFO, Chuck Silberstein. We're happy to have both of them here to provide a short presentation on Applied Therapeutics. For those who are not familiar with it, it's a great way to learn about the company. We'll spend about 30 minutes going through those slides. And then the last 15 minutes, I will moderate a Q&A session with Shoshana and Chuck. And without further ado, Shoshana, please take it away.



Shoshana Shendelman - Applied Therapeutics, Inc. - Chair of the Board of Directors, Founder, President, CEO & Secretary



Thanks very much, Navin. So as you said, I think it might be helpful to just give a little bit of background on Applied Therapeutics. We are a late-stage pharmaceutical company based in New York City. And our business strategy is ta