Applied Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Shoshana Shendelman - Applied Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO & Founder



Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for attending Applied Therapeutics Annual Meeting. I'm Dr. Shoshana Shendelman, Chair of the Board of Directors and CEO of Applied Therapeutics.



This year's Annual Meeting is being held in virtual meeting format. In the event that we encounter any technical difficulties, we ask that you please stand by and allow us time to provide an update regarding the meeting.



Joining us today by audio are my fellow directors: Les Funtleyder, Stacy Kanter, Teena Lerner, Joel Marcus, and Jay Skyler. In addition, joining us today are certain officers of Applied Therapeutics, including Dr. Riccardo Perfetti, our Chief Medical Officer; and Adam Hansard, our Chief Commercial Officer. Representatives from Ernst & Young LLP, the company's independent registered public accounting firm, have also joined us today. They will be available to answer appropriate questions during the meeting and answer session following the formal business of the meeting. Also present by audio is Karl Wagner, who wi