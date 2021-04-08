Q4 2021 Apogee Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 08, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2021 Apogee Enterprise, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Mr. Jeff Huebschen. You may begin.



Jeff Huebschen - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, Towanda. Good morning, and welcome to Apogee Enterprises Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. With me today are Ty Silberhorn, Apogee's Chief Executive Officer; and Nisheet Gupta, Chief Financial Officer.



I'd like to remind everyone that there are slides to accompany today's remarks, which are available in the Investor Relations section of Apogee's website. During this call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the earnings release we issued this morning, which is available on our website. I'd also like to remind everyone that our call will contain forward-looking statements reflectin