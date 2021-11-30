Apogee Enterprises Inc Investor Day Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Jeff Huebschen - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Apogee Enterprises 2021 Investor Day. It's great to have an in-person audience with us today. And I also want to welcome all of you who are joining us virtually. We think we've got a great agenda for you today. Apogee's CEO, Ty Silberhorn is going to start us off with the discussion of Apogee's new strategic direction. Then each of our segment presidents is going to provide more details on their business and some of their key strategies as we move forward. Then Nisheet Gupta, our Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our framework for value creation and our financial goals. Then we'll take a short break and come back and conduct a Q&A session to answer your questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to make a few administrative remarks. First, today's presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of Apogee's website. During the presentation, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures a