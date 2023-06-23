Q1 2024 Apogee Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 23, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Apogee Enterprises Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jeff Huebschen, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jeff Huebschen - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, Liz. Good morning, and welcome to Apogee Enterprises Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call. With me today are Ty Silberhorn, Apogee's Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Osberg, Chief Financial Officer.



I'd like to remind everyone that there are slides to accompany today's remarks. These are available in the Investor Relations section of Apogee's website. During this call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures are provided in the earnings release and slide deck we issued this morning.



I'd also like to remind everyone t