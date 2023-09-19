Q2 2024 Apogee Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Jeff Huebschen. Sir, you may begin.



Jeff Huebschen - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, Towanda. Good morning, and welcome to Apogee Enterprises Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. With me today are Ty Silberhorn, Apogee's Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Osberg, Chief Financial Officer.



I'd like to remind everyone that there are slides to accompany today's remarks. These are available in the Investor Relations section of Apogee's website. During this call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of these measures and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures are provided in the earnings release and slide deck we issued this morning.



I'd also like to remind everyone that our call will contain forward-looking statements. These reflect management's expectations based on currently available information. Actual