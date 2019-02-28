Feb 28, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the AppFolio, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.
Erica Abrams, you may begin your conference.
Erica Abrams - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - Co-Founder and MD
Thank you, Chris. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today as we report AppFolio's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results. I'm joined today by Jason Randall, CEO; and Ida Kane of AppFolio to discuss these results. This call is being simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.appfolioinc.com.
Before we get started, I would like to call everyone's attention to our safe harbor policy. Please note that certain statements made on this call will be forward looking and are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking sta
Q4 2018 AppFolio Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...